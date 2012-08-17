Thread: Download difficulties

I am trying to get back into flight simulation after being away for several years. I downloaded the installer from Steam, started FS2020, then it started a 150GB download in the default location. After two days and 50GB into it, the power went off. When attempting to resume, it started the download from the beginning only this time it said there was not enough disc space. I checked C drive and it has 467GB but is nearly full, with what I don't know as this is a fairly new computer. Then I saw there is a D drive with 1.8TB. I went back to the download pane and where it had a browse button I put a folder into the D drive and restarted the download. My specific questions:
1.Will downloading onto the D drive work and will FS2020 start? The installer from Steam is on C.
2. What happened to the first 50GB downloaded? Can I delete them, and where would I find them?
3. Should I stop now and clean up the C drive, then download the installer from Steam and start from the very beginning? Not sure if I can free up enough space. Most of the installed programs, I don't know what they are and haven't used them.
Thanks
John W
Bookmarks