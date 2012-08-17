Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Download difficulties

  1. Today, 05:24 PM #1
    jlwoodward
    jlwoodward is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    295

    Default Download difficulties

    I am trying to get back into flight simulation after being away for several years. I downloaded the installer from Steam, started FS2020, then it started a 150GB download in the default location. After two days and 50GB into it, the power went off. When attempting to resume, it started the download from the beginning only this time it said there was not enough disc space. I checked C drive and it has 467GB but is nearly full, with what I don't know as this is a fairly new computer. Then I saw there is a D drive with 1.8TB. I went back to the download pane and where it had a browse button I put a folder into the D drive and restarted the download. My specific questions:
    1.Will downloading onto the D drive work and will FS2020 start? The installer from Steam is on C.
    2. What happened to the first 50GB downloaded? Can I delete them, and where would I find them?
    3. Should I stop now and clean up the C drive, then download the installer from Steam and start from the very beginning? Not sure if I can free up enough space. Most of the installed programs, I don't know what they are and haven't used them.

    Thanks
    John W
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:04 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    997

    Default

    Hi, I can’t comment on Steam because I bought mine from the MS Store... but you should be able to install it on your D drive, no problem.
    Maybe someone else can answer your other questions.


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. difficulties, difficulties...
    By PeteDriver530 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-17-2012, 03:49 PM
  2. Anyone else having difficulties accessing flightsim.com?
    By MD83 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 10-27-2005, 05:12 PM
  3. Difficulties with Porter - BETA thrust not availible
    By kiwi39 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-14-2002, 10:48 AM
  4. Traffic tools, still having some difficulties
    By shuggy in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-25-2002, 10:58 PM
  5. About connecting difficulties of these days...
    By me4246 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 11-30-2001, 12:42 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules