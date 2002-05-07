Wednesday Night Weekly Flights
Welcome to our weekly Skypark flights. Flight simulation can be pretty dull without a feeling of purpose. Even the most adventurous simmers can fall into the trap of flying only familiar routes and aircraft. As a contract pilot on Skypark, you can choose worldwide adventure or chase financial success. The Skypark is a living playground within your sim. Indulge your fantasies of traveling the world by air while working a market of worldwide contracts.
Don't own Skypark, not a problem. Just meet up with us at the scheduled time and fly with us.
Although scheduled in the US evening time, we will typically do real weather but will adjust the time to daytime in most cases.
When: Starting Wed 2/24, 5p PT, 8p ET, 0100 UTC
Where: Teamspeak3 @ ts3.digitalthemepark.com
Recommended simulator: Microsoft Flight Simulator
Recommend add-on: //42 The Skypark
Recommended aircraft: Whatever you feel is appropriate
More info at https://digitalthemepark.com/2021/02...ypark-flights/
-Todd, aka Zoolander64
Staff Member at DigitalThemePark
Connect TeamSpeak to ts3.digitalthemepark.com
Bookmarks