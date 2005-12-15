Found a "complete" plane in the X-Plane aircraft library.

The download file: dhc63_ln_2dv2_9-3dv2_4_v1051.zip

Downloaded file and unzipped. Copied to the extra aircraft folder.

When I start X-Plane and choose this plane (a DHC Otter), I get a solid, pure white plane
that looks very much like a new, unpainted aircraft.

In a sort of "read-me" file - which actually says for alternative versions for DH6 Twin Otter v1051+.txt - Notepad

DHC-6 Twin Otter
These files are meant for use with the DHC6 Twin Otter 2Dvd.8 and will let you build/assemble a number of alternative versions of the Twin Otter.

The procedure is quite simple (I hope):
1-unzip/extract the version of your liking.
2-take the resulting folder -your new model - and move that to x-plane's Aircraft folder
3-go to the original base model of the DH6 Twin Otter 2Dv2.8-3Dv22.3 and copy all files and folders from that directory, except the act file, to your new model's folder and you are ready to fly in x-plane.,

What???

Please color me somewhat lost!

Art Burke - N4PJ
Leesburg, FL