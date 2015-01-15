Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FSX vs. FSX Streaming

    Default FSX vs. FSX Streaming

    Hi,
    I've had FSX since it came out and have spent years designing airports, scenery, adding aircraft etc. I was wondering about FSX Streaming and whether it offers any flexibility in these areas or do you just make do with what it comes with. I'musing ADE 1.75, AIFP flight planner for AI aircraft and have quite a collection of improved airports and all types of aircraft both user and AI. Will I lose most of that with AI Streaming and also does it work with the newest Windows versions. Thanks for any info.
    Default

    What is FSX Streaming? That's new to me. Or do you mean FSX Steam Edition, which is a whole different ball game, not streamed?

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
