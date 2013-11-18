I hope Asobo are working on UK trees.After update,on start up,I thought I was in basic FSX,with loads of conifers instead of deciduous and distribution on the fields looked different.The grass is yuk....even when turned down.A light aircraft would probably tip up on it and probably never get to lift off speed on take off.Pleased Burning Blue has sent the tree fellers into Headcorn.I can see the static aircraft now!