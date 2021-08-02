Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Looking to purchase MSFS Premium Deluxe

    Hello, this is most probably my 2nd post ever, and i would welcome some guidance on the following if possible. I have been considering MSFS2020 since it's launch last August, and having seen many videos and varying tutorials, and feel this may be the right time to upgrade from FSX-Steam, that i have used for a number of year gone by. Before i do so though, i need to know if my current system will accept this program.
    My system is as follows.
    Windows 10
    Processor - Intel(R) Core (TM) i5-7400 CPU @3.00GHz
    SSD
    Installed Ram:- 8.00 GB
    64 Bit Operating System x 64 based processor
    Nvidia - GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

    Can this program be loaded into my 'D' Drive as that has an existing 920GB free space?
    Any assistance that you can offer would greatly help.
    Thank you in advance.
    Default

    Your system specs ought to run the program on medium to low settings at acceptable performance if you are using a 1080p monitor. If you want to run 1440p you will probably need to upgrade your GPU to a little more video memory and processing power. The program really needs a good GPU. Your CPU is close to recommended performance. If you wan t to run high settings you will probably not be happy with the performance?
    My opinion is that while it probably could run the sim, it likely won't do it very well. This is mainly because:

    * RAM: 8GB is a bit low. I use 16 GB, which the sim happily consumes. I've seen it go up 24 GB on Youtube benchmarks.
    * GPU and VRAM: Also a bit on the low side. I have a 970, with "3.5" GB of high speed VRAM and 0.5 GB of lower speed VRAM. The sim readily consumes all of it. In terms of horsepower, the 1060 is so-so. I think it's roughly on par with my 970, which handles the sim OK. But it's running at 100% all the time and is the bottleneck in my system. With a light aircraft, I get 40 FPS in the countryside and about 30 FPS in Toronto.

    This is with most setting between medium and high, but with 80% resolution scaling and a 2560x1080p resolution (which is ultrawide, so a few more pixels to push).
