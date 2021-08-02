Thread: Looking to purchase MSFS Premium Deluxe

Your system specs ought to run the program on medium to low settings at acceptable performance if you are using a 1080p monitor. If you want to run 1440p you will probably need to upgrade your GPU to a little more video memory and processing power. The program really needs a good GPU. Your CPU is close to recommended performance. If you wan t to run high settings you will probably not be happy with the performance?
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
