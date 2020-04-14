Found this nice Cessna 206 Stationair Turbo over at Simviation. Updated and uploaded by Nor-Cal Prop Club. Comes with 3 paints, red, brown and blue. Lots of Cessna 206 payware out there, but very few nice freeware. This is about the nicest freeware 206 that I could find, AND, everything seems to work! taxi lights, landing lights, and even cowl flaps! Comes with a virtual cockpit, but I prefer 2d, so I just borrowed a panel from a Cessna 182 that I had!

Here are a couple pics:

Rick