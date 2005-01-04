Would anyone have the sound package by Gary Jones for the Pobjoy radial engine, specifically for the British Aircraft Swallow II?

I have the Pobjoy sound package for the Comper Swift - which features sound of the engine with stubby exhaust pipes, but the Swallow II had long exhausts. I know that Gary Jones released a sound package for both in 2010 on the now defunct 'Classic British Files' site.

With Paul Gausden's permission, I will soon by uploading the FS9 version of the Swallow II (Pobjoy engine) and would like to incorporate the sound files by Gary Jones as part of the package.

Paul