Thread: Droning Around Fly Tampa's Las Vegas. VIVA Las Vegas Baby!

One of the beautiful features of MSFS I'm sure we'll all agree is the new Scenery Engine.
The scenery listed below is Fly Tampa's Fantastically done Las Vegas Scenery. Amazing how Vegas Started, from a vision from a mobster named Benjamin Segal (Bugsy) But no need to be disrespectful. According to a Bio Film, he hated the nick name.
Starting off at a couple of ramp side structures to show the detail, VideoPoker.com and Janet Airlines, the Government Airline that shuttles employees to Area 51 and other locales.
The Luxor. According to the show, "Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura," They did an episode about Time Travel one night. They had a device they supposedly aquired from someone online, and wanted to operate the device. They had a guest that supposedly could do it, but they refused to. The Luxor was chosen for the episode because supposedly the Luxor is built on a "Portal" location if used correctly with one of those devices, would enable "Time Travel". Odd its shaped like a Pyramid now, huh?
Another view of the Luxor, with Mandalay Bay in the background. Yes, those signs are animated with the pictures changing as to who's appearing for shows, etc.
The Excalibur
The New York, New York Casino
MGM Grand
The Hardrock Cafe
Caesar's Palace
Cosmopolitan
