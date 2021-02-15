Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Droning Around Fly Tampa's Las Vegas. VIVA Las Vegas Baby!

    One of the beautiful features of MSFS I'm sure we'll all agree is the new Scenery Engine.

    The scenery listed below is Fly Tampa's Fantastically done Las Vegas Scenery. Amazing how Vegas Started, from a vision from a mobster named Benjamin Segal (Bugsy) But no need to be disrespectful. According to a Bio Film, he hated the nick name.

    Starting off at a couple of ramp side structures to show the detail, VideoPoker.com and Janet Airlines, the Government Airline that shuttles employees to Area 51 and other locales.





    The Luxor. According to the show, "Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura," They did an episode about Time Travel one night. They had a device they supposedly aquired from someone online, and wanted to operate the device. They had a guest that supposedly could do it, but they refused to. The Luxor was chosen for the episode because supposedly the Luxor is built on a "Portal" location if used correctly with one of those devices, would enable "Time Travel". Odd its shaped like a Pyramid now, huh?



    Another view of the Luxor, with Mandalay Bay in the background. Yes, those signs are animated with the pictures changing as to who's appearing for shows, etc.


    The Excalibur


    The New York, New York Casino


    MGM Grand


    The Hardrock Cafe


    Caesar's Palace


    Cosmopolitan


    More to come
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    The other side of the Cosmopolitan


    Planet Hollywood


    Another angle of Caesar's Palace


    Caesars from a different perspective.


    Bugsy Segal's Flamingo that started it all


    The Mirage


    Treasure Island and Trump Tower Hotel in background (Not to be a political post!)


    Palazo, Wynn, and Encore Casinos and Hotels


    Lonely Trump Tower (Again, not a POLITICAL Post)


    Encore and Wynn


    Part Three Coming up!
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Circus Circus


    Other Side of Circus Circus


    The Las Vegas Hilton that had the Star Trek Experience


    SLS Las Vegas


    The Stratosphere!


    Night time in the Default Sim, so you see that Fly Tampa really makes a HUGE difference!!!



    Hope you all enjoyed the Vegas Tour! More to come of the great terminal and interior detail! Have a great night all!
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    NMLW
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    17,463

    Default

    Beautiful shots with varied perspective views john. That fly Tampa scenery looks fantastic. Really brings Vegas alive!
Larry
    Larry
