Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Flight Sim not saving or loading settings...fixed

  1. Today, 06:03 PM #1
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    993

    Default Flight Sim not saving or loading settings...fixed

    If anyone (like me) has had this problem over the last few days, where the sim keeps launching as if it’s your first time...

    It appears the problem was down to “Gaming Servies”
    You need to go into MS Store & update Gaming Servies as Microsoft have released an update which fixes the problem.

    Edit: you may need to go through some of your settings again though. All my graphics needed changing.. the flying tips etc were enabled...subtitles on.. and for some reason, the air traffic controllers at Leeds Bradford now have American accents! (How to you change this?)


    Regards
    Steve
    Last edited by g7rta; Today at 06:23 PM.
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Saitek Throttle quadrant Settings not saving in FSX
    By Deighvid2011 in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-06-2015, 11:03 PM
  2. NVIDIA Inspector not saving FSX Settings
    By dfreemanfso in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-15-2015, 07:02 AM
  3. EZdok not saving certain settings on exit
    By phillypennpilot in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-15-2014, 05:27 PM
  4. Assignments and Settings not saving...
    By airfrance in forum FS2004
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 09-08-2009, 11:07 PM
  5. FIXED VIEW : Where is going de "Fixed view" in FSX ? I don't find it !
    By inca in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 02-01-2007, 07:36 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules