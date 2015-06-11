Thread: Flight Sim not saving or loading settings...fixed

Flight Sim not saving or loading settings...fixed
If anyone (like me) has had this problem over the last few days, where the sim keeps launching as if it’s your first time...
It appears the problem was down to “Gaming Servies”
You need to go into MS Store & update Gaming Servies as Microsoft have released an update which fixes the problem.
Edit: you may need to go through some of your settings again though. All my graphics needed changing.. the flying tips etc were enabled...subtitles on.. and for some reason, the air traffic controllers at Leeds Bradford now have American accents! (How to you change this?)
