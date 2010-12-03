Thread: What's the difference between a "reset" and a "clean install" ???

Hi, I personally have never tried the reset option but I have reinstalled it several times. Mind you, whenever I have reinstalled it (after completely uninstalling & deleting all flight sim files) my control & graphics settings etc have always returned, ‘cos the settings are stored in the cloud.
Presumably the reset simply removed the control settings etc?
Saying that... like many others,I currently have a problem in that flight sim is not saving any settings at all at the moment!!!
But that’s down to their latest bug (loads of comments now about this on the official forum)
Regards
Steve
