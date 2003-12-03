After trying to get FSX to load off of steam, like wading though a swamp, I finally had enough. Also, I don't know what these people do with the windows registry, but I wiped everything off. Reformatted, got the win 7 professional back on, and dug up my CD's of FSX standard, no acceleration. After cleaning up my computer, I dumped what steam had off into a folder I made. After finally getting past microsoft's hideous roll back failure to install, fatal error and everything else, I got the copy of the SDK and installed that first. Then install FSX, SP1 and SP2. Now, a clean boot like I've never seen or don't remember ever seeing, and certainly not on FSX SE. Sure, some aircraft don't work but guess what? I combined the panel off a FS2004 download and entered that on the steam's F/A-18 windows 00 entry, which gives me a working F10 HUD. Using the steam first VC entry lines, and cutting out the add-on VC entry, I don't have the HUD or instruments working there, but the cockpit is clean with all textures. That's all I need. I have my own feel for airspeed in VC mode anyways. Always have had. Yay! Now, a fully operational F/A-18 without FSX accelerated and, more importantly, without steam's involvement in my projects. My F-4J F-10 HUD doesn't work, but at least it's clean without black colored glass. However, My U.S.S America and Enterprise textures still come out beautiful. AND everything in VC works and looks just fine. Without doing anything at all, my favorite one-of-a-kind Corsair air frame is all completely there, nothing missing, everything works. That black glass on the VC of my UKMIL Hawks have even gone to clear glass. I don't care if the HUD is there or not. Yay! And the entire 747 package, with E1 exite function, E2, E3, loading ramps, and E4, ALL work just like in your accelerated add-on. Therefore, I'm not gonna touch this thing by getting FSX accelerated, or anything else. My pilotable U.S.S. Nimitz has black textures on the hangar deck, but just overhead and on bulkheads on the side. You can still see good enough to taxi. Flight deck textures, lights, tow truck, elevator, and everything else work just fine. P-47 add-ons work as well. All this with out FSX accelration, gold, or whatever else. Nobody wants to take me on in aircraft operations anyways so AIcarriers2 doesn't matter. I land at the carrier scenery in Pensacola, anyways, which shows up just fine. My PC boots up again, and FSX boots up like I've never seen it, or ever rememebr seeing it before. And last, but certainly not least, I'm finally off that hideous dump of a service, known as steam. And like a character said on a TV show once: "and I and NEVER, goin' back.
Bookmarks