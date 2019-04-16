Hello,
I commonly swap textures between Sascha's prior releases, and Howards TNW files.
I noticed that something happened recently where when flying at night using current calendar dates, I have no snow textures at night.
Can someone please tell me what texture names I should be looking for? No idea why in either of the textures folders that I swap between don't display snow. Day with with either is fine.

Thanks very much for any assistance offered.

Neil