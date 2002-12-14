Thread: Down Rio Way

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    An Azul Brazilian Airlines A320 landing at Jobim/Galeao International Airport (SBGL) in Rio de Janerio with a view of some tropical downpours and towering cumulus buildups in the distance.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R1.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 333.9 KB  ID: 225512

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R2.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 304.5 KB  ID: 225513

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R3.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 295.3 KB  ID: 225514

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R4.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 263.0 KB  ID: 225515

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R5.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 205.7 KB  ID: 225516

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R6.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 207.6 KB  ID: 225517

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R7.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 196.3 KB  ID: 225518

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R8.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 220.0 KB  ID: 225519

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R9.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 257.7 KB  ID: 225520

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R10.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 179.1 KB  ID: 225521
    Wow, beautiful set!
