Thread: Adding a tram to Orlando Int. KMCO

Adding a tram to Orlando Int. KMCO
I would like to add the missing "elevated" passenger tram that goes between the main terminals at KMCO/FSX, but I'm not sure how to do this.
Is there a example on how to create this and what is a good freeware program to use?
Also, what about the "tram" itself?
Thanks for your help.
Scott
