Thread: Adding a tram to Orlando Int. KMCO

  Today, 11:02 AM
    vomacka's Avatar
    vomacka
    Question Adding a tram to Orlando Int. KMCO

    I would like to add the missing "elevated" passenger tram that goes between the main terminals at KMCO/FSX, but I'm not sure how to do this.

    Is there a example on how to create this and what is a good freeware program to use?

    Also, what about the "tram" itself?

    Thanks for your help.

    Scott
  Today, 11:48 AM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    https://www.blueprintsimulations.com...rint_KMCO.html

    $15 and all of the work is done!
