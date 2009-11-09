Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Ottawa to Rankin Inlet

    Ottawa to Rankin Inlet

    I've been hired to ferry a few passengers from Ottawa-Carp (CYRP) which is the closest field to my home up to Rankin Inlet. It's a 6+ hour flight, so I've told my passengers to get comfortable.

    Even before takeoff, I had to de-ice my windshield.


    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2-22-2021-9-01.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 143.9 KB  ID: 225507
    Lined up.


    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2-22-2021-9-09.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 93.8 KB  ID: 225508
    Getting out wasn't easy as I was still having icing issues, but after a minute or I turned to follow the course.



    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2-22-2021-9-30.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 99.3 KB  ID: 225509
    At 20,000 feet, I was just above the clouds.

    Whoops, clicked submit before I meant to. Well, not much to see for the next few hours.
    

    Though the map said I could make it in one trip, reality said something different, and after a few hundred miles I was running on fumes, so I diverted to Moosonee (CYMO) to top up.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2-22-2021-10-12.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 122.5 KB  ID: 225510

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2-22-2021-10-14.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 196.4 KB  ID: 225511
    Great shots
