Thread: Crash to desktop creating manuial cache

  Today, 06:08 AM
    jparnold
    jparnold
    Default Crash to desktop creating manuial cache

    Tonight I decided to try out creating manual caches.
    I created a small one (1Gb) without problems.
    I then attempted to created a second cache of a nearby area and I have now tried twice both times FS2020 crashes to the desktop mid way through creating that cache. There is plenty of spare room on the SSD drive.
    I did notice later though that area for the second cache I am attempting to create overlaps the area of the first cache I created.
    Is this a no no?
    Should cache areas NOT overlap each other?
    I also have a rolling cache of 20Gb enabled. Is it ok to have both a rolling and fixed cache? I was able to create the first fixed cache without a problem.
    Is there a log somewhere which might disclose the reason for the crash?
    What else could be the problem?
    Last edited by jparnold; Today at 06:09 AM.
    John
    Gigabyte Z390 UD Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666
    Gigabyte RTX2060 OC 6GB 2 X 256MB SSD drives 1 X 500GB HDD
    Windows 10 64bit Home Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick
