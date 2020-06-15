Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Some real-life aviation experiences and milestones today

    Some real-life aviation experiences and milestones today

    A really cool aspect of KSEZ-Sedona, Arizona, is that one of the most gorgeous hiking trails anywhere consists of a complete circumference around the airport. It's perched up on top of a plateau so you can imagine what the views are like. What this means to me: I can burn some calories, and nerd out by walking in to the real airport for the first time in my life. Since I've been flying from the MSFS airport frequently, it was pretty surreal walking around it IRL. MSFS featured KSEZ as one of its enhanced airports, so they hand-crafted it to look real. I definitely recognized it.

    I didn't want to creep out people inside by taking random photos of the interior, so instead I was content with taking a picture of a picture. This was a panoramic shot hanging up on a wall:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: KSEZ.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 397.7 KB  ID: 225504

    Related point: there's a gentleman in England who will hand-craft a livery for you for 10 bucks (USD). Below is his creation for me, which I am totally in love with (pictured near KSEZ as well). Link to contact him below the picture.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: AGO.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 384.8 KB  ID: 225505

    His name is Jon and you can reach him here: https://flightsim.to/profile/ThatLiveryGuy

    Finally, today is another big IRL milestone for me because I can officially call myself a student pilot. I signed up for ground school, through an online program. I intend to finish the online course and pass the written test, before moving on to in-person flight school. Funny enough, in the first 4 hours of coursework I have gone through so far, it's all material that I am already very familiar with because of MSFS and previous sims. I know that will change very soon but MSFS has clearly given me a leg up in understanding some basic concepts.
    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
    Quote Originally Posted by neilends
    Why don't you tell us about your whole life! Just kidding.
