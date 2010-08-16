Display lags/freezes for a split second
I have noticed that when using outside view of aircraft where the display is mostly the ground below and in front, that the display lags/freezes for a split second about every 10 seconds. I seem to remember that in FSX it was often reported that it was caused when the sim was reading more data from the drive.
What is the most common reason for this happening with FS2020 and what can be changed to improve/eliminate this?
I have developer mode ON
Most graphic settings are HIGH
Would in increasing RAM (from 16GB) improve/fix this?
Would the cache setting help. I use automatic?
I did a search of this forum and didn't notice any threads asking the same question.
John
Gigabyte Z390 UD Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666
Gigabyte RTX2060 OC 6GB 2 X 256MB SSD drives 1 X 500GB HDD
Windows 10 64bit Home Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick
