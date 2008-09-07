Flap position at start
I noticed some time ago that when starting a new flight if the selected start position is on a runway, then the flaps are already extended to the first position (well for prop aircraft they are haven't checked other aircraft). When starting at a ramp etc the flaps are not extended.
Is there any logical reason for this? Is there anything which can be done (settings) to prevent startup on a runway with flaps extended?
Lastly is there an easy method to change the selected aircraft after selecting 'ready to fly' rather than having to press ESC, then wait, then select main menu and wait again and then having to load a flight plan again? I feel sure there was in FSX.
John
