Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: G1000 Turning Off After 2-3 Min on Prop Aircraft

  1. Today, 09:41 PM #1
    marioalberto
    marioalberto is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 1998
    Posts
    7

    Default G1000 Turning Off After 2-3 Min on Prop Aircraft

    Hope someone can shed some light on a problem that I'm having with all my prop planes(not the Turbo Props or Jets.) After launching any of them, almost right away I get an alert on the G1000 screen saying that I'm on "Standby Batt" and 2 minutes later as I takeoff, the screens go blank. I have a Honeycomb Yoke. So, no matter what switches I toggle regarding the Avionics Bus or the Master Batt, makes a difference. I even went into the Controls Menu of the Honeycomb Yoke to see if there was a conflict, but found none. I usually fly the C-172 or the Bonanza. I am at a loss, anyone that may shed some light on this, would be much appreciated. Thanks.

    Mario
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:35 PM #2
    Disneyflyer's Avatar
    Disneyflyer
    Disneyflyer is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Location
    Lake Buena Vista, FL
    Posts
    577

    Default

    Had that happen to me for a while but never could figure it out.
    Especially on the King Air.

    I gave up flying them for a while and now it works fine.
    ....Signature not required for delivery....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FS2004 does not like DBS walk on follow! (I get 1 FPS every 10 min for about 2 min)
    By nickac1092 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-05-2010, 08:09 PM
  2. pc Shutsdown after 10 min of flight
    By chaz995 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 10-17-2005, 04:14 PM
  3. ?Help? Computer shuts down after 3 min of running FS2K4
    By md80 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-09-2005, 09:06 PM
  4. I start FS2004 and the screen goes black after 5-10 min in flight!!!
    By Urban Grahn in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-04-2004, 05:42 PM
  5. FS2004 crash to desktop after 30 min.
    By ZeuZdk in forum FS2004
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 11-12-2003, 11:13 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules