Thread: G1000 Turning Off After 2-3 Min on Prop Aircraft

Hope someone can shed some light on a problem that I'm having with all my prop planes(not the Turbo Props or Jets.) After launching any of them, almost right away I get an alert on the G1000 screen saying that I'm on "Standby Batt" and 2 minutes later as I takeoff, the screens go blank. I have a Honeycomb Yoke. So, no matter what switches I toggle regarding the Avionics Bus or the Master Batt, makes a difference. I even went into the Controls Menu of the Honeycomb Yoke to see if there was a conflict, but found none. I usually fly the C-172 or the Bonanza. I am at a loss, anyone that may shed some light on this, would be much appreciated. Thanks.
Mario
