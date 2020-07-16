I circled in a 152 over Mariner's Village, the L.A. area apartment complex next to channel at Marina del Rey where we lived from 1996-99. They're all low-rise, three-story buildings, including the ground floor. Nice place to live, like a resort. L.A. Lakers rookies used to rent there before they settled in at fancier digs; not when we lived there, however. Ed McMahon, Johnny Carson's wingman once lived in the apartment next to ours. Amazingly, it's still all rentals; hasn't gone condo.
