Thread: VR with HP Reverb G2 is amazing!

First - VR is insane! I had no idea how awesome this is. I have an i9-10900k, 2080TI, 64GB ram and an Ethernet cable. I can run the Reverb G2 at 120 render scaling (even higher depending on the area) and many sliders at high or ultra (including volumetric clouds, buildings, water) with a very good experience - FPS > 20 even in dense areas like NYC. It’s literally “brain tricking” real and now my preferred way to use the sim. I wear glasses and it’s not an issue, though I did order the prescription lenses. All cockpits are very clear with easy to read dials. Mouse works well as does my saitek yoke and panels. Others have commented about how amazing this is...and I’ll just add that I agree!
Now my question - the only limitation I have is clarity at a distance - it does appear blurry far off - both the ground and clouds. Also - short draw distance - buildings loading in the foreground - I can’t figure out how to make scenery load farther ahead? Not sure if others have experienced these issues and if there are solutions?
Neither of these issues stop me from recommending this experience, it’s really incredible!
