Thread: Disstance from Airport

  Today, 07:48 PM
    pdmike
    pdmike
    Default Disstance from Airport

    I need some way to tell how far I am from my destination airport. ILS frequencies only kick in around 27 miles out. I need something with far more distance than that. What should I look for at or near the airport to accomplish distance information?
  Today, 08:01 PM
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Default

    Check your map for any high altitude VOR stations near your airport.
  Today, 08:14 PM
    pdmike
    pdmike
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by mrzippy View Post
    Check your map for any high altitude VOR stations near your airport.
    Do they have NDB's in FSX? I don't seem to see them on the Flight Planning Map.
  Today, 08:29 PM
    lnuss
    lnuss
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by mrzippy View Post
    Check your map for any high altitude VOR stations near your airport.
    Actually, it will need to be a VORTAC, which includes DME, or a VOR/DME. A plain VOR does not have DME. Also, the only reason for a high altitude VORTAC is the additional range it gives. But you're still only looking at a max of maybe 130 NM if you're high enough (they're strictly line-of-sight), often less, especially when lower. At 1,000 ft AGL you should only have about a 40NM range, or often less. BTW, googling "range of high altitude VOR" (without the quotes) brings up lots of links to good VOR information.

    Otherwise, Mike, you will want to use some variation of a flight plan on the GPS (even Direct To), which can tell you how far you have to go (GPS sure spoils us). Or you can do the way we used to do "way back when," and have your flight plotted on a chart (and each leg entered in a flight log), keep track of your position as you fly along, and add up the legs remaining. More useful than miles, though, was time remaining, and we always had an estimated time enroute and recorded our departure time, so we could estimate how long to destination. This also helped us track fuel usage (gauges are notoriously inaccurate in aircraft, especially as the tanks get low), knowing how many GPH (Gallons Per Hour) our aircraft burned. Checking time and miles, as above, also helped us determine if the winds aloft forecast was close or way off, so that we could adjust our plan if needed.

  Today, 08:34 PM
    lnuss
    lnuss
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by pdmike View Post
    Do they have NDB's in FSX? I don't seem to see them on the Flight Planning Map.
    Yes, but NDBs are no longer real common. They don't give any form of distance information, though, only bearing, and you need an ADF receiver to receive them.

    It's been a long time since I looked at the default maps in FSX, but I think there is a way to tell the map what kinds of things you want to look at on them, being able to switch NDBs, airports, VORs, etc. on or off on the map. Or perhaps I'm remembering some other program.

  Today, 09:01 PM
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Default

    Thank, Larry! Forgot that there was no dme for VOR's! To bad TACAN isn't used for civilian airports. Direction AND DME.
