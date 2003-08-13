Thread: Disstance from Airport

I need some way to tell how far I am from my destination airport. ILS frequencies only kick in around 27 miles out. I need something with far more distance than that. What should I look for at or near the airport to accomplish distance information?
Check your map for any high altitude VOR stations near your airport.
Otherwise, Mike, you will want to use some variation of a flight plan on the GPS (even Direct To), which can tell you how far you have to go (GPS sure spoils us). Or you can do the way we used to do "way back when," and have your flight plotted on a chart (and each leg entered in a flight log), keep track of your position as you fly along, and add up the legs remaining. More useful than miles, though, was time remaining, and we always had an estimated time enroute and recorded our departure time, so we could estimate how long to destination. This also helped us track fuel usage (gauges are notoriously inaccurate in aircraft, especially as the tanks get low), knowing how many GPH (Gallons Per Hour) our aircraft burned. Checking time and miles, as above, also helped us determine if the winds aloft forecast was close or way off, so that we could adjust our plan if needed.
It's been a long time since I looked at the default maps in FSX, but I think there is a way to tell the map what kinds of things you want to look at on them, being able to switch NDBs, airports, VORs, etc. on or off on the map. Or perhaps I'm remembering some other program.
Thank, Larry! Forgot that there was no dme for VOR's! To bad TACAN isn't used for civilian airports. Direction AND DME.
