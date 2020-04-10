Thread: Second Leg of the Baron East Coast Trip

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Second Leg of the Baron East Coast Trip

    engine70
    Second Leg of the Baron East Coast Trip

    After spending some time in the Outer Banks it was time to continue our trip south to warmer weather. Today's trip takes us from First Flight Airport in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina to Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine. The weather was perfect for the entire flight, and coupled with cruising at only 4,000' to avoid the strong headwinds above, we enjoyed a great view during our trip. Here we go!

    Lined up on runway 3 and ready to blast off for our 2h45m flight


    It didn't take us long to get to 4,000', so now it's time to set the autopilot and enjoy the views


    Passing Wilmington, North Carolina


    Approaching North Myrtle Beach


    Myrtle Beach Airport off our left wing


    Historic Charleston, South Carolina


    Turning south over one of the many golf courses on Hilton Head Island


    After 2.5 hours of flying we're making our turn towards the east coast of Florida


    After cruising over the Atlantic for a while, it's nice to be back over firm ground


    Airport in sight, we're fully configured for landing and our passengers are ready to get out and stretch their legs


    Short final over US Route 1 just a few seconds away from greasing the landing, which was much needed for our confidence after the rather rough landing on the last leg. Welcome to St. Augustine!

    That's all for now. Thanks for viewing!
    NMLW
    Beautiful shots of the scenery and your Baron Chris. An informative narrative as usual.
    Larry
    djfierce
    Most excellent share!
    - James

