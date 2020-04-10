Thread: Second Leg of the Baron East Coast Trip

After spending some time in the Outer Banks it was time to continue our trip south to warmer weather. Today's trip takes us from First Flight Airport in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina to Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine. The weather was perfect for the entire flight, and coupled with cruising at only 4,000' to avoid the strong headwinds above, we enjoyed a great view during our trip. Here we go!
Lined up on runway 3 and ready to blast off for our 2h45m flight
It didn't take us long to get to 4,000', so now it's time to set the autopilot and enjoy the views
Passing Wilmington, North Carolina
Approaching North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach Airport off our left wing
Historic Charleston, South Carolina
Turning south over one of the many golf courses on Hilton Head Island
After 2.5 hours of flying we're making our turn towards the east coast of Florida
After cruising over the Atlantic for a while, it's nice to be back over firm ground
Airport in sight, we're fully configured for landing and our passengers are ready to get out and stretch their legs
Short final over US Route 1 just a few seconds away from greasing the landing, which was much needed for our confidence after the rather rough landing on the last leg. Welcome to St. Augustine!
That's all for now. Thanks for viewing!
