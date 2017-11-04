Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Slew You

  Today, 04:18 PM
    pdmike's Avatar
    pdmike
    Default Slew You

    My Slew feature isn't working 100%. I hit Y and "Slew" appears in the lower right of the screen, so that's good. But then not much else happens. I used to be able to twist the joystick handle to rotate the plane on its axis, in place. That doesn't work any more. I can't slew sideways or up and down.

    And yes - I am flying FSX.

    What's the fix for this, please?
  Today, 05:28 PM
    f16jockey_2's Avatar
    f16jockey_2
    Default

    Slew controls differ from the normal flight controls.
    You probably cleared them, and need to reassign.

    Wim
