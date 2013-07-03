Whenever I go to YouTube or some other site to try and find out why my liveries do not work, they always want to tell me where my community folder is. I KNOW WHERE MY COMMUNITY FOLDER IS. The problem is I download a livery or scenery, copy and paste, extract to my community folder. When I go to MSFS 2020, the image of the livery is there in my hangar but will not work on the aircraft itself. I get a solid white @ircraft. Any solutions?