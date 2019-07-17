Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Lange Ladezeit im FS2020

    Default Lange Ladezeit im FS2020

    Hallo zusammen,
    ist es normal,daß der FS 2020 fast 10 Minuten vom Start bis zum "Jetzt losfliegen" Bild braucht?
    Ich habe lediglich einige Lackierungen und die Ruhrgebiet Metropole Scenerie installiert.

    Mein PC:AMD Ryzen9 mit Radeon 8GB Grafikkarte und 64GB RAM.
    FS ist auf FP ausgelagert.

    Für einige Tipps,wie es schneller läuft,wäre ich dankbar..


    Gruß Peter
    Default

    Hello everybody,
    Is it normal that the FS 2020 needs almost 10 minutes from the start to the "start flying now" image?
    I only installed some paintwork and the Ruhr Metropolis scene.

    My PC: AMD Ryzen9 with Radeon 8GB graphics card and 64GB RAM.

    I would be grateful for some tips on how it works faster.


    Greetings Peter
    Hi Peter,
    If your Ruhr Metropolis scenery was converted from Google Earth and not optimized for MSFS, your load times and FPS will be slower.

    Hallo Peter,
    Wenn Ihre Ruhr-Metropolis-Landschaft aus Google Earth konvertiert und nicht für MSFS optimiert wurde, sind Ihre Ladezeiten und FPS langsamer.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
