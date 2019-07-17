Thread: Lange Ladezeit im FS2020

Originally Posted by pegabo Originally Posted by

Hello everybody,

Is it normal that the FS 2020 needs almost 10 minutes from the start to the "start flying now" image?

I only installed some paintwork and the Ruhr Metropolis scene.



My PC: AMD Ryzen9 with Radeon 8GB graphics card and 64GB RAM.



I would be grateful for some tips on how it works faster.





Greetings Peter