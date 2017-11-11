I am using FSX SE on an I7 6700 32gig ram 2x Winforce GTX970 sli 6 monitors (asus 24") windows 10 pro
My problems started i think when i loaded GSX And GSX Level 2 then everything started crashing on a regular basis

I deleted steam, GSX, Ultimate traffic, everything I could see, then re installed

NOW when I start it says some scenery files are missing from GSX, but i deleted it, the proper way vis systems

So I re installed it, and disabled it, all works fine, UNTIL,,,,,,

When i make OR load a flight plan it loads it into the GPS, but not to air traffic control, so I cant ask ATC for clearance

Also no nearest an furthest away airports show up in ATC window when asked, I am getting really lost now, any one know a solution

i HAVE BEEN PLAYING THIS SINCE FLIGHT SIMS 98 AND NEVER HAD SO MUCH PROBLEMS

Also one more thing FSX wont start with 6 monitors, I have to disable 3, then start the FSX, when its up and running I can re enable the other 3 monitors and it all works, apart from above

Saved flights are in C:/User/Graham/Documents/Flight Simulator X/ Steam Edition Files

Steam is in the default C drive

HELPPPPPPP

Graham