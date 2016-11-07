Greetings!!
I had to wipe my entire computer after installing FltSim 2020. I tried to reinstall the deluxe version (original purchase) with no luck. I cant seem to get past the install button within microsoft store. The original download went perfect amd the program worked for a while. I attempted to move the program from the C drive to D drive when things went horribly wrong. Am I doing something wrong? all firewalls are off. Thanks in advanced!!!!!