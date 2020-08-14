Trouble landing with flaps lately? It's not you; it's Asobo's fault
"The most recent update to Flight Simulator has introduced a bug into the system that calculates the lift values of flaps. While stowed they arenâ€™t an issue but, as detailed in a statement from Asobo Studios, in a landing configuration the flaps will generate double the lift that they should and do so without the added drag that such a configuration should offer."
