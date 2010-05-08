I have just returned to FSX after quite a long break and am looking into an airport I created using ADE. After importing all the associated bgls the objects display as variously sized squares. After double clicking on each I am presented, along with other data, their GUID number - e.g. 7be19b74-4442-6a6b-70af-eaadb4c22442
Is there any way to trace the object, what it is, and ultimately if it belongs to any particular library collection?