Thread: KPIT Pittsburgh, PA to KBIS, Bismark, ND Delta Connection Embraer 175

KPIT Pittsburgh, PA to KBIS, Bismark, ND Delta Connection Embraer 175

    Thumbs up KPIT Pittsburgh, PA to KBIS, Bismark, ND Delta Connection Embraer 175

    Fun little flight. A bit of snow in Pittsburgh but clear and sunny in Bismark although cold.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 179.6 KB  ID: 225462

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 252.6 KB  ID: 225463

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 166.8 KB  ID: 225464

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 42.8 KB  ID: 225465

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 206.3 KB  ID: 225466

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 344.0 KB  ID: 225467

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 216.3 KB  ID: 225468

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 255.3 KB  ID: 225469

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 216.5 KB  ID: 225470

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 156.7 KB  ID: 225471

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 138.2 KB  ID: 225472

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 138.8 KB  ID: 225473
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    That Embraer is one good looking bird! Nice ones David.
    That Embraer is one good looking bird! Nice ones David.
    Thank you sir!
