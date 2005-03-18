Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Way Up North

  Today, 05:03 PM
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    Default Way Up North

    In these shots a Norwegian Airlines A320 lands at Andoya Airport (ENAN) on the beautiful and rugged northwest coast of Norway.

    With a location roughly 180 miles North of the Arctic Circle in Andoya at this time of year the sun barely makes it above the horizon for only a few hours of daylight a day. These shots were around noon local time.

    [click on the shots for a full screen view]

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A1.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 217.5 KB  ID: 225456

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A2.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 173.9 KB  ID: 225457

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A3.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 222.3 KB  ID: 225458

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A4.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 246.1 KB  ID: 225459

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A5.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 175.3 KB  ID: 225460

    Click image for larger version.  Name: A6.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 176.3 KB  ID: 225461
  Today, 06:16 PM
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Beautiful! Reminds me of a song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XILWoF9vkts
  Today, 06:42 PM
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    Default

    Thanks for reminding me David - that was a great song - and not a bad movie! Not too many of us remember it
  Today, 06:52 PM
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by BillD22 View Post
    Thanks for reminding me David - that was a great song - and not a bad movie! Not too many of us remember it
    At 59 next month, I can still remember the songs my Dad brought into my life
