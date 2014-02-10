Good Evening,
First off, please forgive me for my sins! Lol! I used to love flight sim and duly Vatsim, but work, a PC without a sufficient spec and other various things meant I just ran out of time and fell out of love with it, however following a poke from some friends who are starting from scratch, I'm coming back in. My memory is all a bit hazy, hence the following question...
I'm still running FS2004 (yes, I know lol) but only because payday isn't here yet for FS2020 and the FS2004 discs are in the cupboard behind me atm. I've re-installed it on my new super-duper machine and I've been flying around in the built in aircraft - reminding me how much I enjoyed this before.
However, I've lost something I had before...previously I flew with both the Project Airbus and IFDG A319/320/321 and loved them, I've found the aircraft and re-downloaded them. However I seem to remember it had (or at least, I found somewhere) a better Airbus style Virtual Cockpit/Panel which had callouts, an FMC, it was the biz - but can I find that now for the life of me? No I can't!
I thought it was Eric Marciano's A320 panel but I can only find images of his V22 panel (was that the latest?) and it looks completely different. I wonder if anyone knows if this exists, if somehow I'm dreaming, or what - I just distinctly remember an FS9 A319/320/321 airbus panel/virtual with callouts and an extensive FMC that was easy to install, which sounds like a lot to ask but I know it was there as I spent literally hours learning how to programme it all up and fly, I spent close to a hundred hours flying it! 🙂 I also know it was freeware as back then I had a zero budget for buying payware, I was in school and I had almost no cash...
It's one of those things that is not so much a "I need to have this" as I'll be upgrading soon and it won't matter, it's more a "this is bugging the hell out of my mind as I swear this existed before and now I can't find it" - it's a longshot but any help would be gratefully appreciated.
Kind Regards,
Dan
