I'm working up the courage to do a clean reinstall of MSFS. I have some corrupted scenery in NYC, and I have never had Las Vegas/Hoover Dam scenery at all.

But how should I treat my Community folder, which is now where it should be, in "Packages" right next to "Official"? I have seen conflicting advice, and the Zendesk article on reinstalls does not deal with the issue. Someone said (I believe here) that you can just rename the folder Community.bak and proceed to reinstall, then rename it back the way it was. Seems to me you have to take it out of the MSFS file structure altogether, or else it will be deleted anyway.

Can I just move it to the desktop, and put it back in MSFS after the reinstall?

Or, must I move each of the liveries and mods out of the Community folder, store them someplace and then move them back in after the reinstall?

Does a reinstall create a new, empty Community folder? If so, why can't I just delete it, and then move my backup Community folder with all its contents back into the sim?

Thanks all,

Mac6737