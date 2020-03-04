I've had an attack of the stupids. At my age, they're coming more often!

No matter how, what mode, whatever, I can't get the default C172 to start a flight with the
ignition set - key all the way to the left. It seems no matter I do, the flight ends up with
the key set to BOTH.

What on earth am I overlooking?

Art - N4PJ
Leesburg, FL

Gone a long time - was hip deep into FSX. Now playing with X-Plane - and loving it!