Fog at Manises Valencia Airport (VLC), many operations delayed an some planes diverted with ATC audio included (January 19 2021)
Also ATR 72-500 (EC-MSM) from Andorra Airlines (ex CanaryFly) takeoff first images!



Boeing 767 UPS N336UP
Boeing 737 DHL EC-MEY (Go around)
Mitsubishi CRJ Air Nostrum EC-MTZ
Cessna 525B CitationJet CJ3 jet OO-PAR
ATR 72-500 Andorra Airlines EC-MSM
Global 6000 Vistajet 9H-VJJ
Boeing 737 DHL EC-MEY
Learjet 45XR European Air Ambulance LX-LAR