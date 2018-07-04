Thread: Learning about plane differences

I'm moving along nicely in the sim now, flying the Skyhawk pretty comfortably but will put in more hours to get a better hang and sense of airspeed, altitude and especially navigation and how to properly fly from point A to point B.
That said, I'd like to begin learning about the differences between flying a Skyhawk to that of a twin engine, or a cabin pressurized plane designed to operate at higher altitudes (I guess that would be turboprops?) and eventually jet. I know the principles of flight remain the same, but I'd venture to guess that flying more advanced aircraft = more difficult and requiring more skill.
How do I go about learning how to fly different types of planes?
