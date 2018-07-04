Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Learning about plane differences

    Default Learning about plane differences

    I'm moving along nicely in the sim now, flying the Skyhawk pretty comfortably but will put in more hours to get a better hang and sense of airspeed, altitude and especially navigation and how to properly fly from point A to point B.

    That said, I'd like to begin learning about the differences between flying a Skyhawk to that of a twin engine, or a cabin pressurized plane designed to operate at higher altitudes (I guess that would be turboprops?) and eventually jet. I know the principles of flight remain the same, but I'd venture to guess that flying more advanced aircraft = more difficult and requiring more skill.

    How do I go about learning how to fly different types of planes?
    Default

    There are YouTube videos featuring most of the MSFS aircraft, from complete flights to just starting from cold and dark tutorials.
    Default

    Thanks, and while I'll certainly check them out, I'm more interested in reading about them. Videos aren't always useful to me as I happen to be deaf/hard-of-hearing and the subtitles on YouTube videos can be woefully terrible at times.
    Default

    My apologies - in that case the SoFly MSFS manual includes detailed information on each aircraft, it's available in the Flightsim Store: https://store.flightsim.com/product/...tor-msfs-2020/
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    My apologies - in that case the SoFly MSFS manual includes detailed information on each aircraft, it's available in the Flightsim Store: https://store.flightsim.com/product/...tor-msfs-2020/
    Hmm, this might be what I'm looking for. Before I bite the bullet and buy it, it does explain the differences between the types of planes and how they fly and how to fly them? Does it also explain all the various settings and such in a plane and what each knob/button does and how/why? I'm not looking for a technical manual or anything, I just want simple answers so I understand why each function is important and what it does and how/when I use them.
    Default

    Let me suggest that the Real Aviation Tutorials & FAQsection of the forums offers a lot of answers, though it may not get all of your questions. But, for example, the thread titled Piston Engine Operation will offer thoughts about mixture and prop usage, cowl flaps and altitude effects. And it's easy enough to answer further questions here, as well.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by lnuss View Post
    Let me suggest that the Real Aviation Tutorials & FAQsection of the forums offers a lot of answers, though it may not get all of your questions. But, for example, the thread titled Piston Engine Operation will offer thoughts about mixture and prop usage, cowl flaps and altitude effects. And it's easy enough to answer further questions here, as well.
    Well, I went there and also wanted to look up the glossary but unfortunately it seems to be full of broken links. Nothing's popped up for me so far.
