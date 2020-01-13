Is anyone else having these issues? After the 1.13.16.0 patch installed, buildings will not display except at detailed airports (Orlando International, LAX, Kennedy, etc.). At other international airports, only the jetways are displayed. The only building that displays in New York City is the Empire State Building. Roads, traffic on roads, trees, bridges and other features display normally. Also, I cannot install World Update 3 as Marketplace is grayed out. I submitted a ticket but have so far not received a response from the zen desk. I also have an issue with live weather. All I get in live weather is blue sky, even when it is raining at the location I select to fly.