First of all I am new to flight simulators. I am looking for the best "settings" lineup for my Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick. I am experiencing real issue with some buttons not appearing to be working. Also I cannot keep the plane straight on take-off as it wobbles back and forth across the runway. Too dam sensitive. I would like to know the best setup with the most automatic settings as well as max. assistance so I can learn to play the sim decently and then adjust the sim settings later to a higher level of difficulty once I have a higher comfort level. Looking for a detailed response covering ALL setups not just a brief overview. If there are any excellent starter YouTube vids please paste links as well. I looked at a few but found them a bit too advanced. Starting from Ground Zero, lol.

Thank you in advance.