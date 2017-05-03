Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Goodway keeps crashing

  1. Today, 07:43 PM #1
    ster100
    ster100 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Posts
    63

    Default Goodway keeps crashing

    I bought Goodway online.
    (a very handy route planner and via a menu you can also enter the radio frequencies, very handy).
    But ... when I register Goodway, (email + license code), it goes wrong.
    Xplane 11 crashes.
    Does anyone have experience with this?

    is there actually still support from the builders of Goodway?
    Last edited by ster100; Today at 08:17 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. GoodWay v5 coming soon
    By ijonesfr in forum News, Pre-Releases & Releases
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-05-2017, 05:46 PM
  2. GoodWay v5 coming soon
    By ijonesfr in forum X-Plane
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-04-2017, 08:07 AM
  3. GoodWay (Mac OSX)
    By stanf in forum X-Plane
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-19-2002, 11:24 PM
  4. GoodWay
    By stanf in forum X-Plane
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-15-2002, 03:46 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules