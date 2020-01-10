Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Poi,s missing for my after market scenery

  1. Today, 06:13 PM #1
    Kloyce1
    Kloyce1 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    21

    Default Poi,s missing for my after market scenery

    POI,s missing after UK UPDATE
    The San Diego KSAN, and North Island updated scenery and my Carriers by supper spud are all showing in the sim but I don't have any POI,s to show me where Carriers are!
    I tried deleting them and reinstalling them rebooted sim ETC
    Everything else is working great!
    Need some help please!
    Thanks.
    Last edited by Kloyce1; Today at 06:17 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:38 PM #2
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Posts
    504

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kloyce1 View Post
    POI,s missing after UK UPDATE
    The San Diego KSAN, and North Island updated scenery and my Carriers by supper spud are all showing in the sim but I don't have any POI,s to show me where Carriers are!
    I tried deleting them and reinstalling them rebooted sim ETC
    Everything else is working great!
    Need some help please!
    Thanks.
    Two things come to mind-contact the after market developers of the product that is now broken, see if they have any forums and/or wait for them to fix their add on

    3rd party add on's frequently break after updates
    Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Screenshots in FS2020 without the POI labels or Instrument Info
    By Eurostar27 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 01-27-2021, 02:35 PM
  2. "Market Place" tab is still greyed out after the recent update-why?
    By sobe in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-01-2020, 06:45 PM
  3. Out for a beer and some Poi.
    By annber in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 06-25-2017, 12:14 PM
  4. After market controls collective etc are not remembered when saved. New member
    By Robert Hellyar in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 04-04-2012, 09:50 PM
  5. Lat/ Lon and POI compus not wanted
    By David_Akk in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-09-2011, 07:58 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules