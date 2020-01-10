Thread: Poi,s missing for my after market scenery

Originally Posted by Kloyce1 Originally Posted by

POI,s missing after UK UPDATE

The San Diego KSAN, and North Island updated scenery and my Carriers by supper spud are all showing in the sim but I don't have any POI,s to show me where Carriers are!

I tried deleting them and reinstalling them rebooted sim ETC

Everything else is working great!

Need some help please!

Thanks.