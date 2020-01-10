Thread: Poi,s missing for my after market scenery

Two things come to mind-contact the after market developers of the product that is now broken, see if they have any forums and/or wait for them to fix their add on
Originally Posted by Kloyce1
POI,s missing after UK UPDATE
The San Diego KSAN, and North Island updated scenery and my Carriers by supper spud are all showing in the sim but I don't have any POI,s to show me where Carriers are!
I tried deleting them and reinstalling them rebooted sim ETC
Everything else is working great!
Need some help please!
Thanks.
3rd party add on's frequently break after updates
Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
Bookmarks