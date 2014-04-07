Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Flight planning tool

  1. Today, 03:45 PM #1
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    103

    Default Flight planning tool

    Just stumbled on this website this morning, for folks who want to get really, really granular when planning flights.
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:50 PM #2
    Cavulife
    Cavulife is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    California
    Posts
    90

    Default

    I use Skyvector all the time. It doesn't have all the airports or navaids, but still a lot of good info. It even has the approach plates for US airports.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:10 PM #3
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,660

    Default

    +1 on the Skyvector site!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Quick and free online ifr flight planning tool
    By tomyx in forum FS2004
    Replies: 29
    Last Post: 07-04-2014, 04:48 AM
  2. tweek tool version of "Bojote's Tweaking and Tuning tool for FSX" for FS9
    By lefu in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-17-2012, 05:57 PM
  3. Nice VFR flight planning tool..FREE..Plan G
    By davecat14 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-23-2010, 02:57 PM
  4. Flight planning tool for free please !!
    By n452mk in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-15-2008, 01:14 PM
  5. Found the halftone tool & the Chrome tool
    By Bigshot in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-15-2004, 03:49 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules