Hi Everyone,

I am a newbie that is trying to learn how to use Little NavMap and MSFS for Flight planning and execution. After loading the flight plan from NavMap into MSFS, I started flying and put it on AP. The problem that I am noticing is that the plane icon on the VFR map in both MSFS and the plane icon in LittleNavMap seems to run parallel and slightly off to the side heading shown on the plan line of the MSFS VFR Map and the Little NavMap plan line. Why is it not right on top of the line?

Thanks,