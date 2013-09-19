I have an older CH Flight Yoke and can't get the flight Axis to bind, elevator, aileron and throttle etc. I understand the process but when I go to validate, I get a warning that it's not recommended, then it shows it assigned but it stays frozen. If it assigns it for me, it will show either the axis +, or Axis- and acts like a switch. I'm sure I'm doing this correctly and have searched other posts and watched the videos. I have spent enough money already on this new computer and MSFS2020, and the wife doesn't want to hear me spending another $200 on a yoke. I have the rudder pedals working fine. Also, I set up the MS sidewinder joystick and manually assigned the axis with no problems. Anyone else have this issue?
Chris
Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-02-19.png  Views: 2  Size: 131.4 KB  ID: 225437