Thread: Need to uninstall MSFS 2020

    wrightgulfstream
    Angry Need to uninstall MSFS 2020

    Hi i need to uninstall msfs2020 when i do this from add and remove it only removes about 8gb but the program is 100gb i can't find msfs2020 any were on c drive with the full program to uninstall.
    this is the reason i want to uninstall msfs2020
    Ihave just updated msfs2020 on Tuesday i took out my community folder and update was installed ok,i put back my community folder and that was fine,i did a couple flights with A32NXA.Today Thursday i went to start msfs2020 i can't get pass the opening screen with the screen shot of London and loading icon bottom right of screen showing loading.
    any help please
    Peter Wright.
    g7rta
    Hi Peter, this might help...

    https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/...icrosoft-Store

    Regards
    Steve
