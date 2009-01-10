Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Four course radio range

    Nealcrashboom
    Does anyone have an add-on to have realistic, i.e. actual airways, for the four course radio ranges used from the 30's through the 50's? I would love to learn to fly these with some older aircraft like the DC-3. Also, along the same lines, what about the lighted airways for some night airmail flights. I think open cockpit at night over varying terrain and weather would be eye-opening.

    Thanks, Crash
    lnuss
    I don't know of any for the MS sims (others might), but you might mention which sim you want it for, or post in the forum section for that sim, since it might only work in one or two of them, if it exists.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
