Thread: Rex 5 Sky Force 3d OR Other ?

Originally Posted by johnhinson Originally Posted by

I doubt there is much difference in resource usage beween Active Sky and Rex, so if I were you I would hold back on both until you have your new gear. Not being funny, but the last year of happenings have proved that you never know what is round the next corner in life.



Meanwhile there are several freebies out there that will work with FSX. Perhaps not as sophisticated as the above two, but it will keep you tickling along. I'm sure others will have their recommendations.



John