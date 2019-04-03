Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Rex 5 Sky Force 3d OR Other ?

  1. Today, 12:12 PM #1
    Th1racer's Avatar
    Th1racer
    Th1racer is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Posts
    80

    Default Rex 5 Sky Force 3d OR Other ?

    I have never bought a add on for my FSX ! heck only have used a few free addons in decades of use.

    Current PC is a lap top. Intel Core i5825ou CPU @ 1.6 ghz, 1800 Mhz, 4 Core, 8 Logical, RAM 8.0 GB Intel UHD Graphics 620, Adapter RAM 1.0GB...... Win 10 Direct X 12....

    My Current rig does not meet the minimum for Active sky as im told that is the best weather add on. New rig being built but months away. Building to between recommended and Ideal Specs for MSFS 2020. Just want live weather for FSX until the new Flight Deck is done !

    Question is, does anyone have any other pay Weather Addons that will work on my current PC ?

    If i buy Rex or other today (on the Flightsim store ) and then get the new rig going in a few months can i move the weather addon on to a the new PC ?

    Thanks !
    Last edited by Th1racer; Today at 12:21 PM.
    FSX. As of now I have 3 laptops and a 40" TV. Saitek Pro Flight Control System. Am building a new rig and flight deck. Most likely going to MFS2020.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:19 PM #2
    johnhinson's Avatar
    johnhinson
    johnhinson is offline Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Posts
    870

    Default

    I doubt there is much difference in resource usage beween Active Sky and Rex, so if I were you I would hold back on both until you have your new gear. Not being funny, but the last year of happenings have proved that you never know what is round the next corner in life.

    Meanwhile there are several freebies out there that will work with FSX. Perhaps not as sophisticated as the above two, but it will keep you tickling along. I'm sure others will have their recommendations.

    John
    http://www.adventure-unlimited.org
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:41 PM #3
    Th1racer's Avatar
    Th1racer
    Th1racer is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Posts
    80

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by johnhinson View Post
    I doubt there is much difference in resource usage beween Active Sky and Rex, so if I were you I would hold back on both until you have your new gear. Not being funny, but the last year of happenings have proved that you never know what is round the next corner in life.

    Meanwhile there are several freebies out there that will work with FSX. Perhaps not as sophisticated as the above two, but it will keep you tickling along. I'm sure others will have their recommendations.

    John
    Tried and extinguished the freebies.

    I have researched Rex vs Active sky in the minimum Requirements. Per those Rex says it will work fine on my pc. My concern with active sky as i fall short of Requirements is that it will slowdown FSX and kill FPS !

    Thanks !
    FSX. As of now I have 3 laptops and a 40" TV. Saitek Pro Flight Control System. Am building a new rig and flight deck. Most likely going to MFS2020.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Considering REX Sky Force 3D? Screen Shot - No Real Weather
    By DAVIDSTRAKA in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 03-04-2019, 02:02 PM
  2. Can Rex sky force will work with Active Sky 2016?
    By shlomiA in forum Prepar3D
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 07-29-2018, 07:26 PM
  3. Active Sky 2016 + REX Sky Force 3D
    By Timberleaf in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 07-25-2016, 02:49 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules