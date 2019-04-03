Thread: Rex 5 Sky Force 3d OR Other ?

Rex 5 Sky Force 3d OR Other ?
I have never bought a add on for my FSX ! heck only have used a few free addons in decades of use.
Current PC is a lap top. Intel Core i5825ou CPU @ 1.6 ghz, 1800 Mhz, 4 Core, 8 Logical, RAM 8.0 GB Intel UHD Graphics 620, Adapter RAM 1.0GB...... Win 10 Direct X 12....
My Current rig does not meet the minimum for Active sky as im told that is the best weather add on. New rig being built but months away. Building to between recommended and Ideal Specs for MSFS 2020. Just want live weather for FSX until the new Flight Deck is done !
Question is, does anyone have any other pay Weather Addons that will work on my current PC ?
If i buy Rex or other today (on the Flightsim store ) and then get the new rig going in a few months can i move the weather addon on to a the new PC ?
Thanks !
FSX. As of now I have 3 laptops and a 40" TV. Saitek Pro Flight Control System. Am building a new rig and flight deck. Most likely going to MFS2020.
