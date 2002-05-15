MSFS2020 for Xbox
I have recently purchased a new PC (see hardware section) and I am delighted with it so far. I have installed FSX on the HDD, together with PMDG 737 and 777 both running smoothly with virtually all settings maxed out, I am now ready to try MSFS2020 and would like your opinions. I have an SSD dedicated for MSFS2020.
I understand that it is available on Xbox and that I can get a trial month membership for PC for Â£1. I contemplated doing this to try out the sim first but I have some questions.
Are there any obvious problems doing this?
After the trial if I cancel the membership will I need to delete the sim from my PC, if so will this leave any remnants which could interfere with the installation of a purchased copy from MS?
Can I purchase a key for the installed Xbox copy to allow me to continue to run it?
Sorry for all the queries but I know nothing about Xbox. Looking forward to your thoughts
TerryB
